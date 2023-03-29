Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinix were worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $689.78. 150,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,920. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $706.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

