Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $71,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,475. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

