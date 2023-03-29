Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $54,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

AEP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.66. 1,727,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

