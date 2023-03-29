Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,151 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $60,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,790. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

