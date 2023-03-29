Barclays Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $7.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vaccitech Stock Down 9.7 %

VACC opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.21. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

About Vaccitech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

