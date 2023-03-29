Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,100 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 1.3 %

About Barnes & Noble Education

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 318,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,183. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.