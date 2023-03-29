Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

