Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,914 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

