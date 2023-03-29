Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

