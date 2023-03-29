Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BSET opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

