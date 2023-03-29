Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.40

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.