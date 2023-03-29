Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.