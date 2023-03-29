Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

