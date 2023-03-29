Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,261,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.