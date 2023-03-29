Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $318.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

