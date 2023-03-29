Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Plans Dividend of GBX 45

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 146 ($1.79) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,187 ($26.87). 368,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,402. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($32.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,131.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,994.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.61) to GBX 2,661 ($32.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.14) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.68) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.44) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,606.86 ($32.03).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Dividend History for Bellway (LON:BWY)

