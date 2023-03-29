Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Plans Dividend of GBX 45

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 146 ($1.79) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,187 ($26.87). 368,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,402. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,572 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($32.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,131.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,994.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.61) to GBX 2,661 ($32.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.14) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.68) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.44) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,606.86 ($32.03).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

