Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 63,102 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

