Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $25.09

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $24.48. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 1,184,362 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bilibili by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

