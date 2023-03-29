Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 35.9% in March

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

About Biocept

Shares of BIOC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

