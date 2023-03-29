BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 496.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of BIOL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 699,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
