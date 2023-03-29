BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Benchmark

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 496.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BIOL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 699,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

