Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BMEA stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 5,571,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,040. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

