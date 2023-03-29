Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 4.9 %
BMEA stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 5,571,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,040. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
