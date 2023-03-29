BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. 409,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.37.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

