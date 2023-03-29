BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BioNTech by 62.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,429,000 after buying an additional 108,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BioNTech by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $42,711,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

