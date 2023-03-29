BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $130.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.60. 375,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,875. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

