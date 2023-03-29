BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $124.34. 84,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

About BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

