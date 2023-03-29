Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 44.3% in March

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Biophytis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,604. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Biophytis Company Profile
Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.
