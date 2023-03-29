Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$486.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.65. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.