Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $124.01 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $175.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $124.01 or 0.00435539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00126702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,350,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

