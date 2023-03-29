Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $124.01 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $175.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $124.01 or 0.00435539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00126702 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029727 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,350,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

