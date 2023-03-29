Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $40.90 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00131999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.