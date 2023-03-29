Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 409.7% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 409.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,341. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
