Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 409.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 409.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,341. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.