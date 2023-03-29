Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 409.7% in March

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 409.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,341. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

