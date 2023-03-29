Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 517,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,326. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

