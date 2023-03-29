bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

bleuacacia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 349,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,361. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.