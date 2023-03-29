Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Block were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,514. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

