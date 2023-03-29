Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BMAQ remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 112.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 262.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 343,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.