Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.68.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.