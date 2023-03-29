Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

