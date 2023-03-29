BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $468.30 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.56 billion and $468.30 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $313.91 or 0.01145358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,091 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,294.5503905 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.89033239 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1237 active market(s) with $700,874,665.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

