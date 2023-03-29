BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $468.30 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.56 billion and $468.30 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $313.91 or 0.01145358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,091 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,294.5503905 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.89033239 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1237 active market(s) with $700,874,665.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
