Bobcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $949,968.18 (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $949,968.18 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

