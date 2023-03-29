BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in March

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 524,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 930.0 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BCVVF stock remained flat at C$7.48 on Wednesday. BOC Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.28 and a twelve month high of C$8.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

