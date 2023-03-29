BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 211.8% in March

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

