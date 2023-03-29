Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

