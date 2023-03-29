Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $492,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. 1,472,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,260. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

