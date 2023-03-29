Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.90. 6,379,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

