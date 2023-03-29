Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 1,885,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

