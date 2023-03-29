Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 1,464,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,624. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.