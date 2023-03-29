Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

