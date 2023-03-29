Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.55.

TSE:BYD opened at C$211.11 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$204.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

