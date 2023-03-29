Boyd Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. 92,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,854. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

