Boyd Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 4,213,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

