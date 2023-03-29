Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $234.37. The company had a trading volume of 66,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,078. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

