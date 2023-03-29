Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 422,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

